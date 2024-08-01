Meghan, Harry disapproved of Prince William's close bond with Beckhams

Meghan Markle thought she had 'higher social ranking than Victoria Beckham'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's jealousy over Prince William's close relationship with the Beckhams is highlighted in Tom Bower's book on the celebrity couple.



Bower claims Meghan viewed herself as socially superior to Victoria Beckham, leading to a strained relationship that eventually turned "frosty."

In his revealing biography, The House of Beckham, Bower delves into the purportedly turbulent dynamics between Posh and David Beckham and their interactions with other celebrities.

Bower suggests that the reason for the souring of relations between the two couples was the Beckhams' continued friendship with Prince William.

For the Sussexes, according to Tom Bower, "who were already complaining about their unequal status and wealth compared to the Cambridges, the sight of Becks with William was annoying".

In an attempt to "punish" the couple, Harry and Meghan chose not to invite them to their wedding dinner, despite inviting other big names like George Clooney, who Meghan did not personally know. Now, the relationship between the two couples is "frosty" according to commentators and experts.



