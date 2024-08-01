King Charles receives heartbreaking news from California

King Charles III, who's defeating cancer by putting on a brave face, is said to be in great pain after receiving sad news from Montecito.



The 75-year-old monarch has reportedly been left heartbroken by his estranged son Prince Harry's decision to not to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK without police protection.

The Duke's relationship with his father King Charles has hit a new low amid an escalating dispute over security in the U.K.



Harry is said to be using dirty tactics to allegedly force King Charles using his power to allow the Duke and his family the security they need while in the UK.

William's younger brother is "emotionally blackmailing" the cancer-stricken King Charles by suggesting that the ailing monarch may never see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, again unless he intervenes to secure automatic protection for the Sussexes.



This confrontation marks another chapter in Harry’s ongoing legal battle with the U.K. government over his security arrangements.

After stepping down as a working royal, Harry lost the right to automatic police protection, a decision made by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC). His offer to personally fund this protection was also declined, as British armed police are not available for private hire.



Harry has faced multiple legal setbacks in his quest to reinstate these privileges and is now preparing for a final appeal. It is estimated that he has already spent over a million dollars on the case.

One of King Charles’ friends told The Daily Beast that Harry is attempting to coerce the king into overruling RAVEC by implying that Charles may never meet his grandchildren.

The friend noted that Charles, who is undergoing treatment for a serious illness, cannot easily travel to Los Angeles to see his grandchildren.

There are also reports that Harry tried to reach out to the King via phone call in this regard, but the monarch did not receive. In reaction to his dad's snub, Harry allegedly gave a new pain to the King as he expressed his concerns about the security of his family in new interview.

Another source, familiar with both William and Harry, stated that Harry had previously hinted that Charles would never see his grandchildren if he was forced out of Frogmore Cottage, and is now making that threat public.

In a recent interview, Harry expressed fears that it could incite attacks. He stated, “All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they’ve read. And whether it’s a knife or acid, these are things that are genuine concerns for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Harry and Meghan's alleged mouthpiece Omid Scobie’s book "Endgame" reportedly claims that the Duke questioned his father about whether he wanted to see his grandchildren again when told to leave Frogmore Cottage.

Scobie, who's considered to be a friend of the Sussexes, described the King's decision as "a cheap shot from a wounded father bound by an institutional system that is often intolerant of human emotion."