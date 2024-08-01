'American Idol' welcomes Carrie Underwood on panel after Katy Perry's exit

Carrie Underwood, the season 4 winner of American Idol, is returning to the show as a judge for its upcoming 23rd season, replacing Katy Perry.



She'll join returning judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The announcement is expected to be made official on Thursday.

The singer has won eight Grammy Awards and a total of 25 honors from the Academy of Country Music (16) and Country Music Association (9), making her the most successful American Idol alum in the show's history.

The Damage crooner's eight albums, along with a greatest hits compilation, have debuted at the top of the US country charts, and four of them have reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

In February, Perry announced that she would be focusing on her own music and that season 22 of American Idol would be her final season as a judge.

After a 15-season run on Fox, American Idol returned for seven seasons on ABC with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan as the show's judging panel for the entire run.

American Idol's 23rd season is set to launch in early 2025, kicking off with live virtual auditions on August 12, 2024.