Raoof Hasan granted bail in anti-state propaganda case

An Islamabad court on Thursday approved the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in the anti-state propaganda case.
Duty Magistrate Abbas Shah, a judge of the special court recently formed to hear cases filed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA) Act, 2016, issued the verdict on Thursday.
The PTI leader cannot come out of jail today as an anti-terrorism court had on Wednesday handed him over to the counter-terrorism department in a terrorism case for two days — the remand ends tomorrow.
Hasan, including nine other suspects, have been granted bail in the case against bail bonds worth Rs50,000.
The PTI information secretary and others, on July 22, were taken into custody by the Islamabad Police and subsequently handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
More to follow...
