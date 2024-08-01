Dylan Sprouse shares rare update on project with twin brother Cole

Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who are best known for their roles in Suite Life of Zack & Cody, are planning their return together once again.
Following the end of their beloved Disney Channel series, the twins went on to pursue different interests and acting gigs for more than a decade, but remained supportive for each other’s endeavours.
During an interview with Live with Kelly and Mark, Dylan shared his hope to working with his brother on-screen again.
“I will say though, there’s not very many good roles for twins in general,” he told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “It's usually pretty hokey.”
He continued, “I remember Cole distinctly being kind of bitter about Tom Hardy being a twin [in 2015's Legend]. He doesn't like when people play two different real people.
“I looked at him, and I was like, 'Cole, I don't think they were looking for guys like us to play that role, anyway, if they're hiring Tom Hardy,’” he quipped.
Ripa went on to ask Dylan if he would cast his brother in something.
“I thought it would be pretty funny to start casting him in roles where he gets killed in the movie a lot, the kind of South Park Kenny,” he jokingly responded, leading to laughter from the audience.
"I thought that would be funny, where he's on screen for five minutes and then explodes."
