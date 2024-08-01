Sam Asghari gushes about ex Britney Spears

Sam Asghari on divorce from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has nothing but good things to say about his ex Britney Spears and their relationship.



The forthcoming Traitors star reflected on their marriage two months after finalising his divorce from the Womanizer singer.

“You learn so much from being in relationships in general,” Sam told E! News in an interview. “I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got.”

He also shared that he believes being in a serious relationship like the one “grows you as a person,” saying that his time with Britney is “something that's always going to be a part of me.”

“I'm always going to celebrate the past,” he continued, “and learn about the past and move on to the future.”

Sam also gushed about his ex-wife and nothing else.

“I wish her the best,” he said. “She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together.”

When asked about his current relationship or love life status, the 30-year-old quipped, “At the moment, I'm dating my dog.”

“She's high maintenance,” he further joked. “So my hands are full with my current partner, which is Porsche my dog.”

On a serious note, the fitness expert added that he is taking time to heal.

“It's going to take some time for me,” he explained, “as it does with everyone that goes through a breakup.”