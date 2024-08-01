Offset shuts down cheating rumours after reconciling with wife Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been plagued by multiple cheating rumours

Offset is once again addressing infidelity rumors head-on.

The Migos rapper, 32, denied cheating on his wife, Cardi B, after being seen with a woman he reportedly dated in the past.

The speculation arose after a blurry video surfaced online, showing Offset at a table with PrettyRedz, who recently lost her husband, Kyng Rocky.

During a subsequent Instagram Live session, Offset clarified, “Shawty ain’t my shawty.”

PrettyRedz also took to social media to deny any romantic involvement with Offset. “It’s completely crazy that I even have to do this! PLEASE! If not for me…PLEASE RESPECT MY LATE HUSBAND!: she wrote on her Instagram Story. She emphasised that she was grieving and asked the public not to use a “night out with [her] family” as clickbait.

This isn’t the first time Offset and Cardi’s relationship has been plagued by cheating rumours.

As recently as December 2023, the couple — who share two children together — split up after fellow artist Blueface claimed that his girlfriend had an affair with Offset.

Though Offset denied the rumours, Cardi went on an explosive Instagram rant, revealing that she was single.

However, the duo reunited over Christmas, then again at New Years and Valentines.

Though Cardi shut down any speculation of a reconciliation, she shared on her Instagram, “We need to work on our s**t. We need to work on our communication. There’s things that he needs to work on, there’s things that I need to work on.”