Neve Campbell shares reason behind working on Scream VII movie

Neve Campbell talks about working on a new Scream movie: Deets inside

Neve Campbell has recently shared the reason behind working on a new Scream movie.



Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Neve, who is currently busy promoting a documentary Swan Song, revealed she had received a final script for Scream VII soon.

“I'm super grateful that they came around on it, after this many decades of carrying the franchise,” said the Sea Wolf actress.

Addressing pay dispute for Scream VI, Neve told the outlet, “To feel undervalued, to feel underpaid, to feel it wouldn't happen to a man, it just didn't make sense to me to walk on set.”

“So, I'm glad I stood up for myself,” remarked the Agent Crush actress.

In March, Neve reportedly announced she would reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in the next movie.

“They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board,” stated the Closing the Ring actress.

Neve added, “We're going to follow Sydney” in the next installment.

Meanwhile, Scream VII does not yet have a release date.