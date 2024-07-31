King Charles impatient to reconcile with Prince Harry due to health scare

King Charles has made a definitive decision regarding Prince Harry, driven by his desire to mend their estranged relationship.



According to royal commentator Michael Cole, the monarch prioritizes "reconciliation above all" with his son Harry.

He is reportedly deeply concerned about his youngest son's future, with financial matters being a primary concern.

Speaking on GB News, Cole told Bev Turner that Charles is always likely to come to Harry’s aid if financial issues arise due to his burning desire to rekindle ties.

“King Charles has had a tap of the shoulder from fate”, he said.

“He’s got cancer. He, above all, wants reconciliation with his younger son.

“He would perhaps take a view that if he can help his son, he will. The door has already been opened.

“He is always open to Prince Harry, even though he said some very unkind, uncharitable and very hurtful things not just about the King, but the Queen.

“Queen Camilla, Prince William and the Princess of Wales. There’s a lot of bad blood there, I’m afraid.”

It comes after author Robert Jobson claimed in his new book that King Charles is concerned about what he dubs “the Harry problem”.



“‘What worries His Majesty, and his top team,’ says a Palace official, ‘is what is going to happen when all the money runs out.'”



