PTI's Raoof Hasan arrested in terrorism case, sent on 2-day physical remand

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan has been arrested in a terrorism case a day after a district and sessions court in the federal capital sent him, along with other suspects, on a 14-day judicial remand in the anti-state propaganda case.
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday approved his two-day physical remand.
The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of the police arrested the PTI leader in the new case earlier today, the prosecutor said.
The ATC said in its order that the court was requested for a five-day physical remand to interrogate him in connection with the statement of the co-accused, PTI's media coordinator Ahmad Waqas Janjua, who revealed about a network, according to the prosecutor.
The prosecutor claimed that Janjua was given Rs300,000 by Hasan to "spread terror".
More to follow...
