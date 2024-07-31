Meghan Markle gets new unexpected title amid feud with Princess Kate

Meghan Markle, who's said to be at loggerheads with cancer-stricken Princess Kate, has received a new surprising title for her struggle and campaign.



The Duchess of Sussex has become "the princess of woke", claimed GB News host Bev Turner in a scathing analysis of Prince Harry's wife.

Bev in conversation with Michael Cole seemingly took a thinly-veiled dig at the Duchess for her embracing the agenda, despite her Netflix hit Suits being a "fantastic drama series created before we got all woke."

The commentator went on: "I love Suits. It's the most fantastic drama series created before we got all woke."



Meghan has been outspoken about tackling feminism and racism in the past and often speaks about how she successfully campaigned, aged 11, for Procter & Gamble to change a sexist dish soap commercial. As a humanitarian, the duchess has made a name for herself in the activism world by getting involved in a number of philanthropic projects.

She said: "I have thought a lot about words that become unnecessarily charged as it pertains to women, like feminism, for example, often treated, as taboo, as the f-word.



"Or the word woke. I know I'm saying 'woke' I fully realise I am spoon-feeding the clickbait, but here's why. Because woke by definition means alert to injustice in society especially racism.

"Now, what's loaded or wrong with that? And when you layer a woman into that seemingly anodyne definition, it becomes for many almost disgusting 'outrageous,' they would say but why?"