'The Bachelor' Hailey Merkt breathes her last at 31

Hailey Merkt passes away at 31

The Bachelor alum Hailey Merkt died at the age of 31 following a battle with leukemia.

Her death was announced in a heart-breaking statement on Instagram after she passed away on Friday, July 26.

The statement read, “It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life.”

“Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness.”

“Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.”

The post featured several photos, remembering her strength, grace, and courage.



Merkt, who documented her cancer journey online after being diagnosed with leukemia, shared glimpse of a ‘rare moment caught smiling during treatment’ back in October 2023.

However, in April 2024, the actress announced that she was ‘leukemia free’ on her 'GoFundMe' page.

Several other contestants paid tribute to the late reality star, who was part of The Bachelor in the comments section.

Raven Gates wrote, “Oh my gosh!!! I’m so so sad to hear this. I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey you’ll never be forgotten.”

Meanwhile, her fellow contestant Dominique Alexis added, “My love, I hope you are in the most beautiful peaceful place.”