Jonathan Bennett opens up about unbreakable bond with 'The Groomsmen' co-stars

Jonathan Bennett, 43, reveals how his on-screen friendships with The Groomsmen co-stars Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt have blossomed into real-life connections.



The actor discussed personal insights from their collaboration on the upcoming Hallmark trilogy in an exclusive interview with People magazine at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

"I've learned so much about them," he shares with a smile.

"The chemistry between me, Tyler, and BJ is absolutely off the charts. We cannot get through a take without laughing and we get in so much trouble on set every day because all we do is mess with each other when we're doing each other's coverage for filming. We would get in trouble every single day because we were making each other laugh too hard."

Regarding the "biggest softy" among them, Bennett remarked that Britt is the most "sensitive human being I've ever met."

"He's so funny and so hilarious. He has such a tender heart under all that comedy that makes him a beautiful performer," he adds of his costar.

As for Hynes, he teases, "And Tyler, I finally understand why he always has a toothpick in his mouth. It's because things always get stuck in his teeth after lunch. That's why."

On July 11, at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Hallmark unveiled The Groomsmen, the first-ever movie trilogy centred on love as seen through the eyes of men.

According to the network, the three Groomsmen movies will follow "the lives and romantic relationships of three best friends of different backgrounds, cultures and sexual orientations — Pete (Britt), a kind-hearted paediatrician with a penchant for planning; Danny (Bennett), an ex-jock with a heart of gold; and Jackson (Hynes), the stylish and charming social media agent — as they each find love and wedding bliss in picturesque locations Greece, Italy and Bulgaria."