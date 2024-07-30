Peter Andre claps back at troll accusing him of copying wife's baby post

Peter Andre addresses social media criticism.

Peter Andre responded to a social media troll on Monday who accused him of replicating a baby post made by his wife, Dr. Emily MacDonagh.

The pop star, who welcomed his sixth child, Arabella, in April, recently shared a heartwarming photo with his newborn daughter.



In the post, Andre, who was seen planting a kiss on Arabella's head, made a light-hearted comment about the tuft of hair on the back of her head, writing, "Love her and the little triangle on the back of her head. So much."

While the photo received positive feedback from many fans, one individual criticized Andre for allegedly copying the content of his wife’s earlier post.

A troll commented, "Coincidence someone else mentioned her triangle on Emily's post this morning," to which Peter replied, "We're married, so we steal each other’s sayings... cute, hey?"

Another fan questioned why Peter does not show his children's faces on social media, asking, "Why do you not show the faces of your children?" he responded with humor, "Isn’t the back of her head cute?"

In a 2021 YouTube video, he explained that he chooses to conceal their faces to prevent them from being recognized at school, stating, "Emily's point is that they weren’t born into the media—no one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn’t really want anyone to see them."