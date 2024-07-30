Andy Cohen's Olympics moment with daughter Lucy captures hearts

Andy Cohen gushes about watching Olympics with daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen is making the most of family time, snuggling up with his two-year-old daughter Lucy, to watch the Paris Olympics 2024.

The 56-year-old took to his Instagram on Monday, July 29, posting an adorable photo of himself taking in the Olympic action with his daughter.

The Bravo host wrote in the caption, “Didn’t realize how fun watching the Olympics with the kids would be! Excited for the next few weeks!”

In the photo, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host was spotted cuddling Lucy as they lay on a black couch together.

Getting into the spirit, Cohen sported a neon orange long-sleeved top and black shorts while the two-year-old looked adorable in a white outfit.

His friends rushed to the comments section to express their excitement.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga enthused, “The best.”

While RHOM star Marysol Patton chimed in, adding, "All sorts of deliciousness right there.”

Heaping on praises for Cohen, the official Bravo Instagram account wrote, "And the gold medal in adorableness goes to.."

Besides Lucy, the American TV show host is also a father to his five-year-old son Benjamin.