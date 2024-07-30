Southport tragedy leaves Taylor Swift in tears

Taylor Swift has conveyed her 'sympathies' to the victims of the tragic Southport attack in an emotional statement.

Taking to Instagram, the globally known singer revealed that she is "in shock" as innocent children became a target of a barbaric knifeman.

On July 30, Swift wrote on her IG story, "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock."

The Lover singer added, "The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."



Photo:Taylor Swift/Instagram

For the unversed, two children were killed and nine were injured from which six were critically ill, after a knifeman launched an attack at a children's dance workshop on July 29.



Moreover, two adults were also injured as they were trying to protect the kids during the attack, police reported.



It is also pertinent to mention that Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed their serious concerns over the horrific incident, which took place at the Taylor Swift-themed event on Hart Street in Southport.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sent "love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in horrid and heinous attack," through social media post.

