Lady Gaga 'happier than ever' after secret engagement to Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga is on ‘cloud nine’ after getting engaged to the love of her life Michael Polansky.

The 38-year-old pop star, who kept her engagement under wraps for months, is currently accompanying her fiancé in Paris to watch the Olympic Games.

During an exclusive interview with The Sun, a source confirmed that the singer is ‘happier than ever’ after exchanging engagement vows with Polansky.

The insider said, "It sounds cheesy to say she is happier than ever, but she really is. She was in a dark space before she met him but he has been a steady, reliable and loving presence in her life, something she hasn’t had for a long time.”

The source continued to spill details about the Bad Romance songstress' fiancé, noting, "He isn’t in showbiz and isn’t fussed about all the glitz and glamour and that’s been monumental for Stefani."

The Hold My Hand singer revealed her engagement to Polansky at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The chart-topping star, who portrayed a central role in the Olympics opening ceremony, previously belted out Mon Truc En Plumes along the Seine River.

In addition, Gaga took to her Instagram to express her sense of pride on the occasion.

The 38-year-old confirmed at the time that she was adamant to “celebrate French art and music” with her electrifying performance.