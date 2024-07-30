Jana Kramer's dream wedding marred by COVID-19 fears

Jana Kramer, 40, and her new husband Allan Russell, 43, are sharing the highs and lows of their Scottish wedding on her Whine Down podcast.



Kramer confessed that she wanted everything to be "perfect" when they exchanged their "I Dos" on July 13 at Carnell Estate.

However, her fear of people getting sick came true when she revealed that she's sure their children and parents contracted COVID-19 just days before the wedding.

Kramer shares son Roman James, 4 months, with Russell, and has two older children, Jace Joseph, 5, and Jolie Rae, 8, with ex Mike Caussin.

Despite the setback, the couple tied the knot on Saturday, July 13, with Kramer admitting that she was worried if people would get sick.

According to Kramer, things took a turn for the worse as soon as Russell's father picked them up from the airport, where he was visibly struggling with a persistent cough.

Kramer noted that "It wasn't solely him that was coughing," as many passengers on the flight to Glasgow were also coughing.

However, she emphasized that Russell's father was "hacking up a lung" in a small, poorly ventilated car, making the situation even more uncomfortable.

“In my mind I was thinking, 'It's fine, it's all good.' Then your dad says he has a fever like the next day,” she told Russell.

“The next day, I heard [coughing sound] from Jolie, and I was like, ‘Oh, s---. Here we go.’ And then one hundred and four fevers later, all three kids were sick.”

The American singer revealed that the children were diagnosed with both croup and COVID-19. She further stated that her parents, Martin and Nora, subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 after spending time with her three kids, leading her to conclude, "So I'm pretty sure it was COVID."