Matt Damon, Casey Affleck on Rob Gronkowski's cameo in 'The Instigators'

Rob Gronkowski in Matt Damon, Casey Affleck's 'The Instigators'



Matt Damon and Casey Affleck couldn’t be more happy for someone else playing a cameo in their upcoming action comedy flick, premiering on Apple TV+ than the star who is actually playing it in The Instigators.



The forthcoming movie centres on ex-con Cobby (Affleck) and struggling parent Rory (Damon), two odd companions who conspire to steal from a dishonest politician. However, the operation goes awry, and in order to avoid being caught, the two recruit the assistance of Rory's therapist (Hong Chau) while they are being sought after by the police, bureaucrats, and criminal leaders.

Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, and Toby Jones star in the movie.

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski will have a guest appearance and Damon and Affleck cannot help but get excited over the former football player's cameo.

The pair told Entertainment Weekly that Gronk was Affleck's first choice for his anonymous role. The stars are major fans of the ex athlete, who played nine seasons for the New England Patriots.

“Devin Walsh, our producer called him up and, and got him here,” Affleck told the outlet. “He really thought he was going to be in it more.”

“He was only there for, you know, a certain amount of time,” Affleck adds. “Everybody loves [Gronk].”