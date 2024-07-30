Bella Hadid regrets doing Adidas’ Munich Olympics-themed campaign

Bella Hadid addresses controversial Adidas add

Bella Hadid is “upset” with her “recent campaign with adidas.”



Hadid opened up on the recent controversial Adidas SL72 campaign that referenced the 1972 Munich Olympics, which has a “horrific tragedy” linked to itself.

“For those of you who do not know my heart, I want to make sure you're hearing directly from me about my recent campaign with adidas,” the 27-year-old supermodel began a message shared on her Instagram stories.

Hadid clarified that she “would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind.”

“In advance of the campaign's release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972. I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign.”

In celebration of the 52nd anniversary of the Munich Olympics, Adidas released an advertisement earlier this month that featured Hadid clutching a "coveted classic" trainer from the 1970s.

During those summer games, an extremist group assassinated 11 Israeli athletes and one German police officer, leaving an unforgettable tragedy behind.

”Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated,” Bella further explained.

“My team should have known, adidas should have known and I should have done more research so that I too would have known and understood, and spoken up.”

The model committed that she “will always speak up for what I believe to be wrong. While everyone's intentions were to make something positive, and bring people together through art, the collective lack of understanding from all parties undermined the process.”

“I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism,” Hadid declared, adding, “That will never waiver, and I stand by that statement to the fullest extent.”

“Connecting the liberation of the Palestinian people to an attack so tragic, is something that hurts my heart,” the pro-Palestinian shared.

“Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism and this campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not present who we are.”

Bella embraced being a “proud Palestinian woman” and expressed “there is much more to our culture than the things that have been equated over the past week.”

“I will forever stand by my people of Palestine while continuing to advocate for a world free of antisemitism. Antisemitism has no place in the liberation of the Palestinian people.”

Towards conclusion, the model wrote, “I will always stand for peace over violence, any day. Hate has no place here, and I will forever advocate for not only my people, but every person world wide.”