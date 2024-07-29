Drew Barrymore dishes out valuable advice she received from George Clooney: Watch

Drew Barrymore shares valuable advice she received from George Clooney

Drew Barrymore has recently dished out valuable advice she received from her fellow star George Clooney.



On July 28, the Never Been Kissed star was seen talking to Austin Butler and Callum Turner in a throwback interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Recalling her time being directed by George on Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind (2002), his directorial debut, Drew explained how she loved working with him and that he saved me from doing things that I don't think were serving me as an actor.

The Charlie’s Angels actress said, “He would say, ‘You never keep eye contact with people in a scene’.” which promoted her to clarify her reasoning for avoiding the eyes.

“I'm like, ‘Well, because it's so intimate. Should we make out while we're at it?’ Like, eye contact is insane,’” stated Drew.

Drew reiterated, “It's a very big deal in life, eye contact.”



“I almost feel like it's a little invasive and so I sort of shy away from it but George helped me realize that I should not do that,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, Callum and Austin nodded in agreement with her assessment about eye contact between humans.