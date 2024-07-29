Michael Clarke reveals battle with severe disorder: ‘I’ve experienced profound sadness’

Michael Clarke discusses personal struggles and new romance.

Michael Clarke has shared a deeply personal revelation about his mental health, suggesting he may be suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Although the former cricketer has not been formally diagnosed, he discussed his symptoms and struggles on the Mental As Anyone podcast.



Clarke described OCD as a condition he believes he has, even though he has never sought a professional diagnosis.

“I think it is a given,” Clarke said, comparing it to ADD. “Definitely, ask my parents; you don’t need to take me to a doctor.”

He detailed his compulsive behaviors, including an obsession with cleanliness and organization, like ensuring his car is always fueled and his daughter Kelsey Lee’s clothes are neatly laid out.

In addition to these symptoms, Clarke revealed he has faced periods of profound sadness.

While he’s uncertain whether he has experienced clinical depression and has not sought medication, he admitted to feeling "extremely sad, devastated, floored," and unable to get out of bed for days.

He shared that despite not pursuing professional help, he has felt devastated and immobilized by his grief. “Losing family members and a few of my closest friends, I’ve felt the deepest of sadness. I don’t know if it was depression,” he explained.

Amid these personal revelations, Clarke has also been making headlines for his new relationship.

The cricketer recently went public with his glamorous new girlfriend, Arabella Sherborne.

Their romance was confirmed a few weeks later when they were seen holding hands at the upscale Sydney hotspot, Mimi’s.