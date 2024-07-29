Prince William 'dumped' Kate over 30 min call before reunion at costume party

In a new biography, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, author Robert Jobson delves into the tumultuous early years of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship, highlighting the challenges they faced before their engagement.



The couple, who have now been married for 13 years, were college sweethearts at the University of St. Andrews, where their romance first blossomed.

According to Jobson, Prince William would visit Kate at her family home every Friday while undergoing military training at Sandhurst.

Kate attended his military graduation in December 2006, signaling the seriousness of their relationship and the potential for an engagement.

Despite their close bond, she often dubbed "Waity Katie" by the media, faced uncertainty about their future.

Jobson reveals that while Kate was willing to wait for William to propose, she sensed trouble when he canceled their New Year’s plans in 2007.

This move left her feeling that something was amiss, raising questions about the stability of their relationship at the time.

While William took solace in a night out at London’s Mahiki nightclub, Kate chose to retreat from the media’s gaze.

She sought comfort on a trip to Dublin with her mother, Carole Middleton, followed by a vacation in Ibiza with a friend.

Despite her efforts to stay out of the spotlight, Kate and her sister Pippa were frequently photographed leaving London clubs, images that inevitably reached William.