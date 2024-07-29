Meghan Markle gives befitting response to haters after backlash on Harry 

Meghan Markle seemingly turned a deaf ear to the critics following Prince Harry's bombshell interview with a power move.
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted with her pals from the media fraternity in a star-studded business summit, which took place in the Hamptons on Friday.
The former Suits actress enjoyed a deligtful evening with her close friend Bobbi Brown and designer Misha Nonoo.
In a photo shared by the makeup mogul on her Instagram handle, the mother-of-three can be seen wearing a chick summery outfit as she sent a strong message to haters after being called out for making 'false' security claims.
For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex was reccently appeared in an bombshell ITV documentary, Tabloids On Trial.
While addressing his legal battles against the British tabloids and the growing rift with the royal family, Harry also opened up about his wife’s plans to visit the UK in the near future during the interview.
King Charles’ son said that it is still 'dangerous' to bring his wife and children to the UK due to serious threats.
