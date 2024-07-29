King Charles sad over demise of respectable royal figure

King Charles is said to be sad over the demise of a very brilliant royal figure Prince Michael of Greece and Denmark, who was Prince Philip's first cousin.



The renowned historian and writer passed away at the age of 85 in Athens, it was announced on Sunday by his family.



The 75-year-old monarch "has not been feeling well since he received the sad news from Greece," a royal insider has claimed.

The late Duke of Edinburgh’s first cousin, who was the last remaining grandson of George I, will be buried in the capital on Thursday.



The royal was well known for his marriage to Marina Karella, for whom he renounced his right to the Greek throne to marry in 1965. He is survived by his wife and their two daughters, Princess Olga of Savoy-Aosta and Princess Alexandra of Greece.

Prince Michael was the only child of Prince Christopher and the royal’s second wife, Princess Francoise d’Oleans of France. He studied political science in Paris before repatriating to Greece for military duty, where he served a term in the Hellenic Coast Guard in order to regain Greek citizenship.

He was the only member of the Greek royal family to remain in the country in 1967 when the government fell to a right-wing military coup after his nephew King Constantine failed in his attempts to overthrow the junta.

The Prince renounced his rights to the Greek throne in order to marry Marina, the daughter of a common-born industrialist. Mourning fans of the historian and author posted tributes to him online.

