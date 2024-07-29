State won't allow malicious propaganda against CJP Isa: federal ministers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday announced that it won't allow malicious propaganda against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and will take strict action against those responsible for it.
"The state will not allow anyone to issue a fatwa calling for someone's murder," Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said in a press conference in Islamabad.
Flanked by Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, the defence minister, while referring to the propaganda campaign hurled against the chief justice following the SC verdict in the Mubarak Sani case, said that an attempt is being made to use religion for bloodshed.
More to follow...
