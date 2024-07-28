Princess Kate and William reportedly 'jealous' of Meghan Markle’s popularity

Princess Kate and Prince William experienced feelings of “petty and jealous” envy over Meghan Markle’s ability to connect with the British public, according to royal author Robert Jobson



In his new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, Jobson reveals that these sentiments emerged during Meghan’s early days with the Royal Family.



When Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, there was a buzz of excitement surrounding the new addition to the royal fold, with many viewing her as a refreshing new face for the monarchy.

As the couple became the focal point of media attention leading up to their wedding, Prince William reportedly struggled with the shift in spotlight.

Jobson’s book recounts a notable incident in January 2018 when Prince William debuted a new haircut while Meghan and Harry were attending an engagement in Cardiff.

Jobson writes that while Meghan was welcomed as a fresh and captivating addition to the royal scene, the overwhelming public interest she attracted could have led to increased pressure on William and Kate.

“At first, public reaction to her was overwhelmingly positive,” Jobson notes, adding that the media spotlight on “the new kids on the block” might have led to “whispers of pettiness, even jealousy.”

One example of these tensions, according to Jobson, involved a seemingly minor incident where Meghan reportedly asked to borrow some lip gloss.

He claims that Harry perceived Catherine’s response as reluctant, noting that Catherine “grimaced” as Meghan applied the gloss, which only fueled the growing rift between the couples.