Tom Cruise and Lady Gaga greet each other with hug at Paris Olympics

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise at Paris Olympics Women's Gymnastics.

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were seen sharing a friendly hug as they arrived to watch the women’s gymnastics event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

Both appeared delighted to see each other as they greeted in the crowded arena.



The gymnastics event attracted numerous celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

Lady Gaga, who wore a casual navy USA sweater to show support for her home team, complemented her look with a bold red lip.

Her appearance in Paris follows her performance at the opening ceremony by the Seine on Friday night.

Despite her superstar status, she opted to experience the city's culinary delights firsthand.

Gaga, who famously expressed her love for Parisian ham and cheese sandwiches in 2011, was seen chatting with staff and sharing a laugh with a waiter while placing her order.

After completing her purchase, she was escorted by her security team and then whisked away in a waiting car, carrying her sandwich wrapped up in her hand.