Princess Charlotte embraces royal position amid Kate Middleton’s health woes

Princess Charlotte is a striking reflection of her mother Kate Middleton as she expresses her affection with a sweet gesture.



The nine-year-old princess, who was recently spotted accompanying her mother to the Wimbledon Final two weeks ago, is proud of have the Princess of Wales as her parent and does not take being a royal for granted.

“It’s clear Charlotte feels so proud to be Kate’s daughter,” a source told OK! Magazine. “And she loves doing special things with her mom, like attending Wimbledon. She really seems to understand how lucky she is to have these incredible experiences.”

As the young princess is growing, royal watchers have observed that Charlotte tends to copy her mother in her mannerisms and even her sartorial choices.

“Charlotte, in particular, has grown up so much over the past year,” said the source, adding that the young royal is "poised" when she interacts with other family members and the public.

Following the diagnosis of her mother’s cancer, Charlotte has reportedly been taking an active part in supporting Kate; even if it is by disciplining her brothers.

Charlotte "is a doting big sister," the insider noted. “She keeps Louis in line when needed. She’s very proper about these things.”

“She shows a maturity beyond her years,” the insider continued. “It’s become more obvious that she understands her role and what it means to be in this family, but she’s also still able to be a kid.”