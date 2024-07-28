Princess Beatrice receives new title after being appreciated for bold move

It comes after Beatrice visited a school in London on Thursday

Princess Beatrice, not known for using social media frequently earning her a new title for 'allure and appeal'.

Prince Andrew's daughters lead private lives with their husbands and children, not serving as working members of the Royal Family.

Rochelle White, Founder and Creative Director of Rochelle White Communications, exclusively discussed with GB News which of the York sisters would excel as a working member of the Royal Family.

White said: “They both bring something to the table and the public.

“Eugenie is great as she does have an open social media account that allows the public to get to know her and her family and build that relationship with her in a way that is relatable. It's like a peak behind the curtain.

“She can provide access to the things that people want to know. Also, if she is out wearing an outfit that the press picks up, it gives access to both the brands and her followers.”

Princess Eugenie, 34, is in charge of running her Instagram account; it is not controlled by a communications team at Buckingham Palace.

If she were to become a working royal, Eugenie would not have free reign over her social media posts.

On the other hand, Princess Beatrice, 35, does not have a public Instagram page, but rather a private account with just 674 followers.

The account is followed by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and mother Sarah Ferguson.

The PR expert claimed this makes Beatrice appear more “mysterious” than her younger sister.

White continued: “However, with Beatrice, there is an air of mystery around her, her life and what she gets up to.

“It has that allure and appeal that royals should be seen and not so readily accessed, which again can work wonders for them, and the family. From a PR perspective, depending on what the focus is, both sisters have an appeal and benefit.

“Brands could benefit from Eugenie's open socials, yet high profile events or even charities could benefit from Beatrice's lack of. A good PR would understand this and work to maximise for all involved.”

It comes after Beatrice visited a school in London on Thursday, donning a floral dress from Me + Em.

The King's niece, a non-working royal, engaged with Year Five pupils at St Mary's and St John's Primary School, emphasizing the importance of shielding skin from sun damage and preventing potential skin cancers later in life.

The visit aligns with Beatrice's role as Patron of the British Skin Foundation, a position that has gained personal significance following her mother Sarah Ferguson's recent skin cancer diagnosis.

Sarah, 64, had a malignant melanoma removed earlier this year, shortly after treatment for breast cancer.