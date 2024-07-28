'Neighbours' legend Janet Andrewartha breathes her last at 72

Neighbours legend Janet Andrewartha passes away at 72

Neighbours legend Janet Andrewartha passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 72.

The long-running Australian soap opera took to its official Instagram page to pay tribute to the actress, who died in her sleep on Friday, July 26, with her daughters Eloise and Sarah by her side.

The statement read, "Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha. Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street's Lyn Scully, Janet will be remembered for her wide body of work, which includes her memorable turn as Reb Keane in Prisoner: Cell Block H."

Her co-stars were quick to express grief over her death in the comments section.

Expressing admiration for the late actress, Jackie Woodburne, known for her role Susan Kennedy, shared, "Janet was one of the finest actors of her generation, but more than that, she was an extraordinary woman."

"Passionate, political, curious, delightfully eccentric, generous and fun. To me she was a steadfast friend for over 45 years. I will miss her every day."

Meanwhile, Stefan Dennis, who plays Paul Robinson in the show, wrote, "So very upset to lose the lovely Janet. As Jackie said, she truly was an exceptional actress who was a pleasure work with and to be around. We will all miss you dear girl."

On professional front, Andrewartha starred in the show until 2006 as a regular cast member. However, she reappeared in 2008 for what was intended to be a guest role.