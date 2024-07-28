Jennifer Garner's first visit to San Diego ends up with 'adventure'

Jennifer Garner's Comic-Con adventure took an unexpected turn when she got trapped in an elevator at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.



The actress, who was in town to promote her new movie Deadpool & Wolverine, documented her ordeal on Instagram, sharing a series of videos showing her and several others stuck in the elevator.

After a tense 1 hour and 12 minutes, first responders arrived to rescue them.

"Hey guys, um, we're suck on this elevator," Garner started the clip from two minutes into the ordeal.

"I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone," she continued, adding that she would look for stairs in the future. "Thanks for having us here. My first Comic-Con."

After 11 minutes, the Family Switch star, dressed in pants and a floral blouse, exclaimed, "It's toasty, I'm sphitzy, I need to blot."

"Don't cut the blue wire is what we're hearing," she joked to the camera.

In the next video slide, Garner is seen sitting on the elevator floor, claiming she learned this technique from a TV show (either Brooklyn Nine-Nine or The Office) as the proper response when trapped in an elevator.

Later, at the 41.5-minute mark, Garner leads her group in a sing-along of the classic song 99 Bottles of Beer.

After the lift had been running for an hour, the lights came on and Garner began to sing Madonna's famous song Like a Prayer.

At one hour and twelve minutes into the story, Garner's eyes widened with joy as she noticed first responders had come and everyone was clapping.