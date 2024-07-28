Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman want to team up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Reynolds and Jackman joked that they could ‘pile on and abuse’ Spider-Man

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are dreaming of a superhero team-up that would send fans into a frenzy.

In a recent interview with Marvel Thailand, the dynamic duo expressed their desire to bring Tom Holland's Spider-Man into the fold for a potential Deadpool & Wolverine & Spider-Man movie.

“If I could pick one, I’d love to play with Spider-Man,” Reynolds said, praising the 28-year-old actor’s performance.

Jackman chimed in, “I agree. He’s so cool. That would be great. And he’s young. We could pile on him and abuse him. You know, just yell at him.”

Reynolds added, “You can’t hurt him! You can hit him as hard as you want. He gets right back up.”

Some Marvel fans might know that Spider-Man has teamed up with both Wolverine and Deadpool in the comics, creating memorable and entertaining storylines. The 2011 limited series Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine and the long-running Spider-Man/Deadpool series are prime examples of these thrilling partnerships.

Adding to the wishlist, Jackman mentioned another superhero he'd like to recruit: the Hulk. "I also want Hulk," he said. "Just because I want him on my side. I don’t want to be in a fight against Hulk."