Meghan Markle warned against dropping new royal bomb

Meghan Markle is said to be releasing a book compiling her diary entries during her time in the UK.
Filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, who's behind a controversial new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary, has advised the Duchess of Sussex against taking unwise decision.
The filmmaker suggested that the former Suits star may have a hard time convincing the British public.
Grunewald, who is working on 'Harry - the lost Prince' which is due to air on the ZDF network in Germany in December, has claimed the British public won't believe a word Meghan Markle writes.
"We know that Meghan kept a diary during her days in Great Britain but if she writes a book about it will people believe what she is telling?" said Grunewald.
"I remember vividly the impact of Princess Diana‘s [book and] Panorama interview in 1995. It did more harm to her than to the Royal Family in the end. It is still the same: the most damaging allegations can only come from within."
Grunewald went on: "With the Sussexes there is always the feeling of a missed opportunity on both sides - for them being successful working royals within the system and for the Royal Family to present a more modern face that appeals to a younger audience."
