Ryan Reynolds reveals role in 'Deadpool leak': 'I was just doing my job

Ryan Reynolds makes surprise admission about leaked Deadpool footage

Ryan Reynolds made a surprising admission about his role in leaking the original Deadpool footage online.



The 47-year-old actor and Hugh Jackman, who recently wrapped up their busy schedules with their latest Marvel release Deadpool & Wolverine right ahead of the weekend, opened up in a Vanity Fair lie detector interview.

The two Marvel stars took turns as they inquired about intimate details, hooking up to a polygraph machine.

Jackman asked his longtime friend, “The test footage for the original Deadpool leaked on the internet. Were you behind the leak?”

To which, Ryan playfully responded, “That’s a great question. This is a great question. Pass.”

The Wolverine actor didn’t shy away from inquiring about Reynolds’ involvement, reminding him that he was hooked up to a lie detector.

Meanwhile, the Green Lantern star quipped, “I just want to remind you that this does not follow the letter of the f***ing law. And if I wanted to break out of this room and destroy everything in my path, I will. I would say that I, I… what is the question again?”

The polygraph technician, who was there to monitor the progress, chimed in, prompting Reynolds to answer the question.

The Deadpool actor then confirmed his involvement, adding, “Well, for f**k’s sakes. I mean, I might have provided an assist. I was Scottie Pippen!” He added, “I was just there doing my job, and someone else gets all the credit.”

For the unversed, Deadpool & Wolverine received widespread acclaim from fans globally, earning an 'A' grade on CinemaScore and a solid 8.3/10 rating on IMDb.