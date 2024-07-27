Sarah Ferguson makes heartfelt confession about Beatrice, Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson has expressed gratitude for being surrounded by her daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34, during her cancer battle.



In conversation with Platinum Magazine, the Duchess of York revealed that her family "has rallied round," and she "couldn’t have got through it without them" amid a difficult phase of her life.

Speaking of Beatrice and Eugenie, Sarah said, "My girls in particular have been rock solid in their support."

She continued, "We always call ourselves 'the tripod' as we are there to prop each other up through thick and thin, and they have certainly demonstrated that in recent months."

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah shares Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Notably, the Duchess of York's comments came after she lauded Kate Middleton upon her royal return to Wimbledon, who is also currently receiving preventative chemotherapy.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sarah shared a joyful video, featuring Catherine entering the tennis court with a big round of applause from the spectators.

She wrote, "A wonderful welcome for HRH The Princess of Wales at Wimbledon. So lovely to see her back there."