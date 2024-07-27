Lady Deadpool actress reveals she was fated to play the role

Who played Lady Deadpool in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'?

Discussion over 'Who is Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine' on social media has ended with the revelation of the Deadpool 3 end credits.



The actress behind the curious role has been unmasked as Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds’ real-life wife, Blake Lively.

Since the cat is out of the bag, the Gossip Girl alum took to Instagram on Friday, July 26, claiming she was destined to play this role long before her husband produced the first film in 2016.

"In 2010, I was on Gossip Girl and about to film my first superhero movie, The Green Lantern, with my kind Canadian costar @vancityreynolds. He told me, our other costar, another superhero newby @taikawaititi and all of us about @deadpoolmovie for the first time," she recalled.

"Just before all this in 2010, @robliefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time, go to the next slide for his words,” Lively, 36, added in the lengthy caption. "@deadpoolmovie wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with @vancityreynolds."



In the following slide, she attached a screenshot of Deadpool comic writer and artist Rob Liefeld’s post featuring Lady Deadpool's first comic appearance.

He revealed that the character is based on Lively as a node for his love for her character, Serena Van der Woodsen, on Gossip Girl.

"If ever we are blessed with Lady Deadpool on screen, I'm pretty certain Ms. Lively will have some say in the casting," he wrote in his social media caption.

Lively shared she didn't see Liefeld's post until 2022, a year before filming her part in Deadpool & Wolverine.

"The universe has such a magical sense of humour sometimes," she wrote before concluding, "What a ride you’re all in for…"

Her social media post indeed confirmed that she is the one behind Lady Deadpool.