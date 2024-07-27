Royal family breaks silence on Meghan Markle's UK plans

The Royal family has reportedly reacted to Meghan Markle's plan to return to the UK for the 2027 Invictus Games which is set to take place in Birmingham.

For the unversed, Prince Harry recently announced that he will be bringing his passion project to the UK with him in 2027.

In a surprising statement, the former working royal said, "Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027. Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start."

Soon after this announcement, several royal experts started speculating about Meghan's appearance at her husband's major event.

Now, while discussing the reaction of the senior members of the royal family about the former Suits actor's return, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News, "The royals have had zero reason to change their feelings regarding Meghan Markle."

She further shared that as Harry penned in his bombshell memoir Spare, "[Prince] William called Meghan 'difficult,' 'rude' and 'abrasive,' all [these] traits not appreciated" by the Britons.

Christopher Andersen, another royal expert claimed that there is a "zero chance of Meghan missing the Invictus Games," however, "she will be there, briefly, and without [their children] Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," as the couple fear about their security.

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of Sussex has publicly rejected the idea of bringing Meghan and his children to the UK in an explosive ITV documentary amid growing security concerns.