Prince Harry dashes hopes for family reunion: 'not reconciling'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to US in 2020

Following Prince Harry's latest explosive interview, a royal commentator has asserted that "The Royal Family will not be reconciling."



In the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, Harry discussed his battle against the British press. He revealed that his commitment to confronting the tabloids is a "central piece" of his ongoing rift with his family.

Since moving to the US with his wife Meghan Markle in January 2020 and participating in several critical interviews about royal life, the relationship between Harry and the rest of the royal family has remained strained.



Speaking about his comments in the latest documentary, former royal reporter Charles Rae said: "I don't think the documentary is going to help anything at all. Let's not forget what's happened in the past.

"The Oprah Winfrey interview in which his wife made an amazing allegation of a racist in the Royal Family, and he wrote Spare.

"They did a whole series of six-part series on Netflix, putting a bucket load over the various members of the Royal Family.

"All that is contributes to the fact that this is not going to be a family getting back together again.

"I mean, it is massive naivety if he is blaming everybody else. I just don't understand why he can't take responsibility for his own behaviour and his own actions."

