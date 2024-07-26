Meghan Markle's secret visit to UK: New surprising details revealed

Details of Meghan Markle's secret visit to UK laid bare

New surprising details about Meghan Markle's secret visit to the UK has been revealed.



The Duchess of Sussex reportedly enjoyed few hours chatting to staff in the VIP Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport on a visit to the UK in May.



Despite reports to the contrary, the former Suits star Meghan has set foot on the UK's soil in the past two years. Meghan ended her 20-month absence from the UK on May 9 when she reunited Harry, who was in London to attend his Invictus Games event, before heading to Nigeria.

"Meghan flew in from Los Angeles to meet Harry at Heathrow in May which ended her absence from the UK," said the source.



"Although it was just a short visit while she waited for Harry to join her for their flight to Nigeria, she still spent a good few hours in the VIP suite chatting with staff," the insider told Express UK.

It emerges after Harry, in the ITV documentary, claimed that the behavior of the British tabloids and security concerns are the reasons why Meghan won't return to the UK.

The Sussexes also made a visit to the UK in June 2022 for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This visit saw them travel with their children, now aged five and three.

Harry and Meghan's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have also not made any more visits to the United Kingdom since 2022.