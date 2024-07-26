Hugh Jackman surprises Marvel boss with special gift

Hugh Jackman gave Marvel boss Kevin Feige a memorable and humorous tribute at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, celebrating the man who played a pivotal role in making him a global superstar.
Jackman known for his iconic role as Wolverine, was on hand to honor Feige who was being celebrated with a star on the Walk of Fame.
He presented Feige with a $15 voucher for a popular steakhouse chain, adding a light-hearted touch to the evening.
In a video shared on Facebook, he struggled to maintain a straight face while delivering the cheeky gift.
"I honestly would go with you, but I’m kind of a massive movie star now, so it wouldn’t look good for me," Jackman quipped.
During his speech, Jackman reflected on his long-standing relationship with Feige, revealing that he had known the Marvel Studios president since his audition for Wolverine in the X-Men movie 25 years ago.
Speaking to a star-studded crowd that included Ryan Reynolds and Chris Pratt, Jackman’s tribute highlighted the deep respect and gratitude he holds for his role in his career.
"Out of the blue, Kevin pulls over at a restaurant," Jackman reminisced. "By this point, we all knew I wasn’t getting the part—the waiter, Kevin, and I. But Kevin insisted, I want to buy you a steak."
Jackman described how this gesture of kindness left a lasting impression on him, saying, "I’m an actor, and free steak? I’m in. Kevin took the time to take care of me, and I will never forget it."
