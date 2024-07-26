Oprah Winfrey finally responds to rumoured affair with Gayle King

Oprah Winfrey cleared the rumours about having a secret affair best friend Gayle King

According to The Mirror, during her Moments That Make Us interview with Melinda French Gates, Winfrey, who has been married to her partner Stedman Graham for almost 40 years, reflected on her proximity with the CBS anchor.

"I think we've shared pretty much everything, and I would have to say it wasn't even a matter of navigation," the OWN Network Mogul said. "For years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it."

"If we were gay, we'd tell you!" King, 69, chimed in before the original Color Purple star alluded that she believed rumours of her and King being secret lovers began circulating because most aren’t used to seeing such closeness among women.

For the unversed, Winfrey, 70, and King have been best friends for decades and do not shy away from showcasing their love for each other over the years.

Eventually, some began to speculate that their close-knit relationship was more than just friends, sparking rumours about the two being romantically involved.