Prince Harry addresses Kate Middleton, King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry finally addressed his father, King Charles, and sister-in-law Kate Princess Kate's cancer battles in a bombshell ITV documentary.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently made a headline-making appearance in Tabloids On Trial, a documentary based on phone hacking.

The former working royal opened up about his legal battles with the British tabloids, however, Harry has broken silence on the estranged relationship with his family.

During the conversation, ITV reporter Rebecca Barry asked the Duke, "Both your father and your sister-in-law have been unwell. It's a reminder, I guess, to all of us that life is precious.”

She added, “Does it ever just make you think, 'This is not worth it. Life is just too short for these legal battles'?"

In response, Harry appeared lost for words to her surprising question, but later on, he said that his legal battles and royal family health woes are two different things.

He said, "Erm, you know, my father and my sister-in-law, and me, you know, following through on these legal battles are two completely different things."

It is important to mention that the Monarch announced in February that he had been diagnosed with cancer.



Notably, in March, Kate Middleton also left the world in shock by revealing that she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy.