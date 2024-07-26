Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate son Rocky’s special milestone

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed Rocky on November 1, 2023

Kourtney Kardahian’s newborn son recently went to his father’s concert for the first time.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney brought baby Rocky, whom she welcomed in November, to his first Blink-182 concert, where his drummer father, Travis Barker, was performing.

As the family arrived at the concert, Travis greeted them warmly.

"Oh, that big smile for Daddy. That big smile. I love you. I love you," he cooed to Rocky, who was born on November 1, 2023.

Kourtney asked, "Do you like having Rocky at the show?" to which Travis responded, "I do. It's so nice." Kourtney added, "Yeah, his first show."

In a confessional, the Poosh founder explained that while Rocky was brought to the concert, he wasn't actually in the audience.

"Our baby is backstage away from all the madness," she shared, adding, "I am fully breastfeeding on demand so I'm just constantly going back to our dressing room to check on him."

Earlier in the season, Kourtney discussed the decision to bring a nanny for their Australia trip.

"We haven’t been using a nanny or a baby nurse with Rocky at all but now that we’re in Australia, it was important to bring someone so that I could leave the house and go out with the other kids and do adventures with them," she said, referring to her three slightly older children with ex Scott Disick.

"I really schedule each adventure around his nap. Then I have a window of being gone for like two and a half hours, which is my time where I feel like I’m ready to go back,” Kourtney added.