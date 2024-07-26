Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose’s heated fight was sparked over Nicki Minaj: Report

Billy Ray Cyrus also seemed to trash talk his ex-wife Tish and their kids

The recently leaked audio of Billy Ray Cyrus berating his family during a fight with his ex, Firerose, began over a surprising reason: a Nicki Minaj concert.

According to a new report by Us Weekly, the explosive argument allegedly started after the 62-year-old country star was offered a chance to be a surprise guest at Minaj’s show earlier this year.

"He was really excited about it and couldn’t wait for the opportunity," an insider told the outlet. However, Firerose, 37, “didn’t want him to take the offer” because she had an important meeting the next morning and “wanted them to get a good night's sleep.”

Cyrus promised Firerose he would return home early, but she allegedly “wasn’t happy” with the arrangement.

"She started a fight with Billy Ray and even got physical, hitting him," the source claimed, adding that "Billy eventually gave in and agreed not to perform at the Nicki concert."

In an attempt to cool off, Cyrus reportedly decided to sleep in a cabin in the backyard of their Tennessee home, which he also uses as his music room. According to the insider, the argument escalated from there.

Firerose, upset by him leaving, decided to record the altercation on her phone after picking the lock of the cabin.

The source noted, “It had just become too much at that point. He isn’t proud of the things he said but she had just pushed him past his boiling point.”