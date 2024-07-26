Whoopi Goldberg: 'Everybody's gonna die at some point'

Whoopi Goldberg reflects on tough discourse about mortality

Whoopi Goldberg has recently reflected on tough conversation about mortality.



On July 25, Whoopi spoke to The View audience and shared her thoughts on death, saying, “You know, first of all, everybody in this audience, it's a tough conversation to have: Make a will. Make a will.”

“Do not wait until you die,” remarked the 68-year-old.

The Sister Act star stated, “You're leaving people in pain at your loss and trying to figure out what you wanted, so tell people what you want before your demise.”

"The truth is: Everybody's gonna die at some point,” she declared.

Whoopi added, “Don't leave it for your kids to deal with.”

To which, Joy Behar chimed in and said, “Not me.”

Whoopi responded, “Don’t even say stuff like that.”

During the show, the Oscar-winning actress also lashed out at J.D. Vance over “childless cat ladies,” adding, “You never had a baby; your wife had a baby.”

“And how dare you. And women, you heard how he thinks of you. This is not good for you, JD,” she added.

For the unversed, speaking to Fox News in 2021, J.D. told Tucker Carlson that the US is effectively run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies” before name-dropping several Democratic lawmakers, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.