Ronda Rousey expecting second baby with husband Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne are pregnant

Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne are going to be parents for a second time.



The 37-year-old wrestler turned actress announced her pregnancy with her husband as the two are already parents to 2-year-old daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne.

The actress’ revelation came during her attendance of a panel at San Diego Comic-Con July 25 for her new graphic novel Expecting the Unexpected.

According to E! News, the former UFC fighter beamed widely while cradling her growing baby bump, which was pretty noticeable under her pink and white flowered dress.

Ronda, who welcomed La'akea in September 2021 with Browne, has been pretty candid about their family all along, often sharing sweet photos and videos of La’akea to social media.

The mixed martial artist posted a picture of herself and her daughter at their home gym back in October, which featured La’akea getting on the bench in front of her.

“Swolemates,” Ronda captioned the photo.

Two months later, the Olympic bronze medalist shared a picture of Travis, who also shares sons Keawe and Kaleo Browne with his ex-wife Erin Browne, assisting La’akea put on boxing gloves.

“She demanded a pair of gloves so she could give it a try,” Ronda wrote in the caption of the December 15 post.