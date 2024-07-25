Princess Anne gives sad news ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics, set to commence on July 26

Princess Anne is currently in Paris for a 12-day trip during the Olympic Games, will not attend the opening ceremony in person, GB News confirms.

Instead, the Princess Royal will watch the event from Team GB House in the city.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told GB News: "The Princess Royal will be cheering on the British Olympic team as they arrive for the Opening Ceremony from Team GB house in Paris."

The royal is understood to have a full schedule of visits supporting British athletes over the next few weeks of competition.

As part of her gradual return to full duties and for Princess Anne's comfort, she will watch the Opening Ceremony with representatives of the BOA at Team GB House.

Princess Anne is the president of the British Olympic Association and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Anne, 73, who competed at the 1976 Games in the equestrian three-day event, is on a 12-day trip to France during which she is taking on a series of Olympic duties.

It comes a month after she suffered a head injury during an incident with a horse at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

She is set to meet Team GB competitors and have dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Princess Anne will also pay tribute to Chariots of Fire legend Eric Liddell to mark the centenary of his 400-metre gold medal triumph at the 1924 Paris Olympics.

The mother-of-two began a phased return to work on July 12 after nearly three weeks of recuperating from the horse incident.







