King Charles angered by Prince William, Kate Middleton amid Harry's controversy

Kate Middleton and Prince William left King Charles upset with their move amid ongoing controversy about Prince Harry's royal return.

A royal expert has revealed the major blunder, and the King's reaction to it, in an episode of Vanity Fair's Dynasty podcast, which explored how the future King's role has adapted within the royal family over the course of this challenging year.



Royal author Katie Nicholl claimed the couple left the King in tense on his big day, saying: "I mean they were late," at Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla , one of the most historic days in for the monarchy in decades.



According to the author, the couple's move "caused the King to be irritated because we all know that he hates lateness, he doesn't like to be kept waiting. But it was an important moment for them to be there as a family."

It was the time when Harry was also in London to attend the crowning ceremony of his dad King Charles and Queen Camilla.

However, Nicholl appeared defending the the Wales family as they had felt pressure surrounding the Coronation, in which Prince George played a starring role as a Page of Honour to his grandfather King Charles and Prince William paid homage to his father and promised to be his "liege man of life and limb".

She claimed that a friend of the family had explained to her: "I mean it was a big decision to take the children to that Coronation day, it was their first state occasion. A big thing to take such young children to, particularly Louis and this friend described them as like swans. She said it was like watching them glide, because they looked so majestic and regal, but beneath the surface, they were sort of paddling frantically."

And, the couple were also confused due to Harry's presence at the event after his and Meghan's bombshell claims about the royal family as they were afraid of any new drama.