Lady Gaga to dazzle at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Lady Gaga is confirmed to headline the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite speculation surrounding other potential performers like Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and Aya Nakamura, the ceremony's lineup remains largely under wraps.

This week, NBC News reported that speculation grew after Gaga and Dion were seen travelling to Paris before to the worldwide multisport Olympics.

In videos posted to social media on Monday, the A Star Is Born actress could be seen greeting admirers outside her car in the capital of France.

The pop star has had a packed schedule in recent years, juggling multiple projects. She's been filming the highly anticipated Joker sequel, Folie à Deux, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, and performing her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma + Jazz & Piano.

Additionally, she embarked on a worldwide concert tour, The Chromatica Ball, in 2022, supporting her sixth studio album, Chromatica.

The singer's upcoming performance at the Olympic opening ceremony marks her return to televised stages since her emotional rendition of Hold My Hand at the 2023 Oscars.

Meanwhile, Celine Dion is reportedly set to perform a tribute to Édith Piaf with 'L'Hymne à l'amour', her first performance since announcing her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis and canceling her tour.

The highly anticipated ceremony will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms on Friday, featuring these two musical powerhouses.